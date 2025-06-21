Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Interface comprises 0.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $44,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $28,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 404,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after purchasing an additional 246,726 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 218,113 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $20.12 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

