First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

