Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $192.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently -10.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,003.20. This represents a 7.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

