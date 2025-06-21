JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

