Elser Financial Planning Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $44.80 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.