Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.