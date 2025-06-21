Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Workday by 169.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $17,554,237.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,776,029.22. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,906 shares of company stock worth $59,549,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.03. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.