XY Planning Network Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.9% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. XY Planning Network Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.66 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

