Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $76,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 50,072.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after buying an additional 803,166 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.96 and its 200-day moving average is $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

