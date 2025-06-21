Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Position Increased by Retirement Planning Group LLC NY

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

XCEM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

