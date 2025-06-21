Blue Trust Inc. Has $860,000 Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $94,868,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $84,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,129,000 after buying an additional 530,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,898,000 after buying an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

