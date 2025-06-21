Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $1,504,617.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,837,574.02. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,226.90. This trade represents a 95.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,538 shares of company stock valued at $51,299,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $308.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $293.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.