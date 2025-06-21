American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,246,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 769,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $217.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

