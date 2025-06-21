Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,514.68. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

