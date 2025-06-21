United Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

United Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

