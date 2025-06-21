4,503 Shares in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

