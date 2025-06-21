Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.