Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $2,403.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,387.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,088.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,563.21 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

