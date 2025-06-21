Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $444,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:XYL opened at $124.46 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.