Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 707 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Cigna Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.79.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

