Weaver Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PLD opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

