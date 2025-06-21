Sawyer & Company Inc Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

