Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,947,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.36 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.