Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,208,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8%

VEEV stock opened at $279.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.41 and a 12-month high of $291.69. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

