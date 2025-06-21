Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 69,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 146.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 51.8% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Eaton by 17.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

