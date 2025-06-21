Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $168.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

