Suncoast Equity Management Makes New $715,000 Investment in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRMB opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Brands Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PRMB shares. TD Securities started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

