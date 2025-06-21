Suncoast Equity Management Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.80 and a 200 day moving average of $533.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

