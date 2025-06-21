Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.6%

BATS:POCT opened at $40.46 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $810.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

