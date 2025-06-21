Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.90. 2,935,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,191,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
In related news, CFO Brian Read sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,217. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $458,440. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,534,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,978,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
