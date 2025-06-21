Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 10% Higher – Should You Buy?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 521,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 186,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Iconic Minerals Stock Up 18.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

