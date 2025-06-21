Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Jay K. Kunkel Sells 2,575 Shares

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $20,007.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,646.29. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,779,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 481,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,640,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 106,412 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,122,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,900,000.

Several research firms have commented on VREX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.