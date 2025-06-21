Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Purchases A$38,250.00 in Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Panayiotis Theocharides acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,250.00 ($24,677.42).
Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Growthpoint Properties Australia
- What does consumer price index measure?
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.