Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Purchases A$38,250.00 in Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Free Report) insider Panayiotis Theocharides acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,250.00 ($24,677.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Growthpoint provides space for you and your business to thrive. Since 2009, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we have $6.9 billion3 total assets under management. We directly own and manage 58 high quality, modern office and industrial properties, valued at approximately $5.0 billion3.

