Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CTO Scott A. Gangloff Sells 848 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CTO Scott A. Gangloff sold 848 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $46,504.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,107.68. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.20 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
