Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CTO Scott A. Gangloff Sells 848 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CTO Scott A. Gangloff sold 848 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $46,504.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,107.68. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.20 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.