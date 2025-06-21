Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Timothy Rolph Sells 1,129 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $61,914.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,234 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,272.56. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Timothy Rolph sold 2,358 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $127,332.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $668,625.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $542,875.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $256,437.50.

On Monday, April 7th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $224,250.00.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.20 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Akero Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKRO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

