Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$17,750.00 ($11,451.61).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Marc Henderson bought 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,322.58).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).

On Thursday, May 22nd, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

