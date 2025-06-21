Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Insider Otto Berkes Acquires 26,315 Shares of Stock

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM – Get Free Report) insider Otto Berkes acquired 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.55 ($9,677.13).

Ai-Media Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ai-Media Technologies Company Profile

Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides technology-driven captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers live content captions; recoded content; virtual meeting captioning, as well as Lexi, an automatic captioning service.

