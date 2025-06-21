Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 10,099 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $465.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $258.85 and a 12-month high of $479.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

