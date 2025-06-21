Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 555 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 32,941.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,671,000 after acquiring an additional 996,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $273.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.17 and a 200 day moving average of $255.42. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.