Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after buying an additional 6,342,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,784,000 after buying an additional 5,010,333 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,350,000.

BKLN stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

