Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $15.69 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,636,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $826,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,344,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,015,000 after buying an additional 708,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,421,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,641,000 after buying an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

Shares of MAA opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.25%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

