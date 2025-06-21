Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $306.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

