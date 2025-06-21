Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 889 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 2.59% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPME stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

