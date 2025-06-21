Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.