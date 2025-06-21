Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

