Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL) vs. Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Financial Survey

Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pheton and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pheton 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electromed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Electromed has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.09%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Pheton.

This table compares Pheton and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pheton N/A N/A N/A Electromed 11.34% 15.71% 13.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pheton and Electromed”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pheton $450,000.00 284.69 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A Electromed $61.44 million 2.80 $5.15 million $0.79 25.99

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Pheton.

Summary

Electromed beats Pheton on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pheton

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products to hospitals, home health care centers, pulmonary rehabilitation centers, cystic fibrosis centers, neuromuscular clinics, and other clinics through distributors. It markets its products to physicians, health care providers, and directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

