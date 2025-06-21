Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 486 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,500. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,995 shares of company stock worth $816,082 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

ADSK opened at $297.21 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

