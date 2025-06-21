Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,820,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,779,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $98.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $101.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

