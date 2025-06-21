Head-To-Head Comparison: DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) versus Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX)

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digi Power X and DeFi Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi Power X $37.00 million 2.75 -$6.80 million ($0.52) -5.38 DeFi Technologies $40.30 million 22.05 -$28.50 million $0.29 9.10

Analyst Recommendations

Digi Power X has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DeFi Technologies. Digi Power X is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digi Power X and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi Power X 0 0 1 0 3.00 DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digi Power X presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. DeFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 136.74%. Given DeFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DeFi Technologies is more favorable than Digi Power X.

Risk & Volatility

Digi Power X has a beta of 5.33, suggesting that its stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Technologies has a beta of 5.25, suggesting that its stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digi Power X shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digi Power X and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi Power X -40.00% -47.32% -32.71% DeFi Technologies 62.45% 171.79% 18.71%

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Digi Power X on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi Power X

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

