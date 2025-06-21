Comparing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IMAX and Live Nation Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 0 1 8 2 3.09 Live Nation Entertainment 0 0 17 0 3.00

IMAX presently has a consensus price target of $31.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $165.24, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given IMAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IMAX is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

IMAX has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IMAX and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX 6.98% 7.79% 3.42% Live Nation Entertainment 4.28% 125.77% 4.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMAX and Live Nation Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $352.21 million 4.34 $26.06 million $0.47 60.48 Live Nation Entertainment $23.16 billion 1.49 $896.29 million $2.93 50.83

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than IMAX. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of IMAX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IMAX beats Live Nation Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company’s proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients and consumers with marketplace for tickets and event information through mobile apps, other websites, retail outlets, and its primary websites, such as livenation.com and ticketmaster.com; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories. This segment offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online, and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprises advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

