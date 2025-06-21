MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) versus Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Financial Survey

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Omega Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Volatility and Risk

MRC Global has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Flex has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global 0.47% 12.82% 3.96% Omega Flex 17.40% 21.09% 16.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MRC Global and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MRC Global and Omega Flex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global $3.01 billion 0.37 $55.00 million ($0.11) -117.16 Omega Flex $99.80 million 3.27 $18.01 million $1.72 18.79

MRC Global has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Flex. MRC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Flex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MRC Global and Omega Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 0.00

MRC Global currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given MRC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MRC Global is more favorable than Omega Flex.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless steel, alloy and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services under the ValidTorque and FastTrack names. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, fabricating distributors, wholesalers, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.